Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 226.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

KRE stock opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.21.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

