Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $242.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.62.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.