Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.26

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 31912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

