Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
