Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Update

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 29th total of 139,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $34.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVI opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.84. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Value will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

