Reviewing Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) & Its Rivals

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DYN) is one of 832 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dyne Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dyne Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dyne Therapeutics Competitors 4595 17562 38680 766 2.58

Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 83.94%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.59%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A -$59.44 million -4.51 Dyne Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.15

Dyne Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Dyne Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.14% -117.57% -28.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

