Reviewing Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) & Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Progyny and Curative Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progyny presently has a consensus price target of $41.17, indicating a potential downside of 37.05%. Given Progyny’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 14.97% 17.31% 11.16% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progyny and Curative Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $344.86 million 16.79 $46.46 million $0.18 363.33 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Curative Biotechnology.

Volatility & Risk

Progyny has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -34.07, indicating that its share price is 3,507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progyny beats Curative Biotechnology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

