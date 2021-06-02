Reviewing Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

This table compares Universal Electronics and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics 6.47% 13.17% 7.73% Sony Group 13.02% 21.70% 4.55%

90.0% of Universal Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Universal Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Electronics and Sony Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $614.68 million 1.13 $38.57 million $2.72 18.51 Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.41 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.09

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Electronics. Sony Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Electronics and Sony Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sony Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.98%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Sony Group.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Sony Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets. The company offers universal radio frequency (RF) and infrared remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smart speakers, game controllers, and smart home and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver home entertainment, smart home services, and device or system information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems; and AV accessories. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, and database of control codes. The company serves service providers, original equipment manufacturers, retailers, private label brands, as well as to distributors and dealers. It sells its products under the One For All brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks, and post-production facilities. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.