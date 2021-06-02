Revolution Populi (RVP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.40 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $34.23 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.10 or 0.01023922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.28 or 0.09579866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

