Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Holdings Boosted by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares during the period. Revolve Group comprises 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of Revolve Group worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,032. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $59.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $4,258,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 773,786 shares of company stock worth $39,166,415. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.