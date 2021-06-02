REVV Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. REVV has a market capitalization of $35.78 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00081552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.01024779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.04 or 0.09516130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051730 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

