Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Diodes worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Diodes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Diodes by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 256,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after buying an additional 79,863 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $409,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,689 shares of company stock worth $14,563,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.