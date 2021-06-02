Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,400 shares of company stock worth $33,721,466 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

