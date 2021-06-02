Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,110 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $42,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

