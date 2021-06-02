Rhumbline Advisers Sells 27,778 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,778 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of NOV worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

