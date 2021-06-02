Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,381 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after buying an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,909,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,643,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 909,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,977,000 after buying an additional 100,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,090. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,305.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.