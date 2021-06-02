Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,510 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Five9 worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $86,336,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $40,108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.98 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,431 shares of company stock worth $20,393,654. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

