Rhumbline Advisers Sells 39,998 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,998 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of CNX Resources worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CNX Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in CNX Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CNX Resources by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CNX Resources by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

