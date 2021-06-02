Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,537 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Murphy USA worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.31. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

