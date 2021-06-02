Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6,876.26

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84) and last traded at GBX 6,270 ($81.92), with a volume of 321810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,305 ($82.38).

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

The stock has a market cap of £101.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,961.20.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

