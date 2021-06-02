Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Rise has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1,321.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rise has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00068453 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00071124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 178,925,243 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

