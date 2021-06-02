Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.09. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 35,328 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $157.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 844.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 95,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 85,418 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.