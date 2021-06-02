Robeco Schweiz AG Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,060 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.73 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

