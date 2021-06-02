Robert D. Johnson Sells 500 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $449.26. The stock had a trading volume of 309,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,924. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

