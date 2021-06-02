Robert Dennehy Sells 4,527 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. 457,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -832.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

