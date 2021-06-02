Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $15.50 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,265.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,437.13 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

