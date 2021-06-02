Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $103.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roblox traded as high as $99.02 and last traded at $98.70, with a volume of 35427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.89.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Himension Fund bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $21,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.