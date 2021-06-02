Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,051. The firm has a market cap of $296.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.