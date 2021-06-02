Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,051. The firm has a market cap of $296.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Roche by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roche by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Roche by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

