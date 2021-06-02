Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKT stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

