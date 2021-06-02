Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.56). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 1,199,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after buying an additional 1,120,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after buying an additional 258,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

