Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.
OTCMKTS RCKHF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.
About Rockhopper Exploration
