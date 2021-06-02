Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.

OTCMKTS RCKHF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.