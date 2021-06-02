Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,519 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,519 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $395,105.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,002,251.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALG traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $153.66. 32,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.77. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

