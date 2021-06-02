ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Reaches $13.53 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $743,901.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00191224 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001219 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

