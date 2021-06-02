ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and $1.17 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00195110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001392 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000833 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.