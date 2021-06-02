Roth Capital Increases GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Price Target to $3.30

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $3.20 to $3.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of GoldMining in a report on Friday, April 9th.

GLDG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 1,043,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.74 million and a P/E ratio of -29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GoldMining in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in GoldMining in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GoldMining in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoldMining by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GoldMining in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

