Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.71. 2,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCR. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at about $1,238,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

