Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) Trading Up 0.1%

Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 42,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 257,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Rotor Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ROT)

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

