Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to $86.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Shares of BNS opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

