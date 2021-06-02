Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.20). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of ($6.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911 in the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

