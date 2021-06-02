Royale Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $467,079.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $467,079.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00284712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00185680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.01204552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.55 or 1.00103650 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

