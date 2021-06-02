Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Up 3.6%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $41.75. 8,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,538,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,198 shares of company stock worth $4,995,301. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,938,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,436,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after buying an additional 5,321,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

