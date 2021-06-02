Royce & Associates LP Acquires 13,630 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.14% of CIT Group worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,128,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,992,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

CIT opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

