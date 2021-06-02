Royce & Associates LP Acquires 157,400 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.25% of Profound Medical worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PROF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

