Royce & Associates LP Acquires 37,500 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.56% of RadNet worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,366. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 1.68. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

