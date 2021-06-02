Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.91% of Cars.com worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

