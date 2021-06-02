Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.91% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

