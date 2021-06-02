Royce & Associates LP Buys 1,414,455 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414,455 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.56% of Ardmore Shipping worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

