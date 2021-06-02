Royce & Associates LP Buys 150,217 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,217 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.91% of Manitex International worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 17.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 1.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 970,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78. Manitex International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

