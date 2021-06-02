Royce & Associates LP Buys 339,000 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 676,407 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.91% of U.S. Silica worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $775.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

