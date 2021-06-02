Royce & Associates LP Buys 387,939 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 2,988.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,939 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.40% of Luxfer worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 79,351 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $673.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.